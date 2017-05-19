Hair, There and Everywhere: Locks of The Beatles’ hair auctioned for more than 10 grand

Courtesy of CatawikiSnippets of hair belonging to all four Beatles members were auctioned off separately recently for a total of more than $10,000, the Catawiki auction site reports. The snippets were cut from Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in March 1964 while they were filming A Hard Day’s Night and were collected by John O’Gorman, who was the head of the movie studio’s makeup department.

O’Gorman had the locks of hair put in four separate frames that also included photos of the corresponding Beatles members and gave them to couple he …read more