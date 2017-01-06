Hairdresser Sits on Floor to Ease Haircut Anxiety of Boy with Autism

Courtesy Jennifer McCafferty(CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — A West Virginia mom is thanking a hairdresser who went “above and beyond” her normal duties to ease the anxiety of her 4-year-old son, who has a hard time with haircuts and an autism spectrum disorder.

Jennifer McCafferty, of Charleston, West Virginia, did not know what to expect when she took her son, Isaiah Terrell, to get his haircut last month.

Isaiah was diagnosed last February with autism spectrum disorder. He has difficulty handling things like large crowds and loud noises and has a sensory sensitivity around his ears, according to his mom.

McCafferty decided to try a …read more