Hall & Oates adds September shows to US tour dates

Mick Rock/Wolfson EntertainmentDaryl Hall & John Oates, who currently are on tour in North America with Tears for Fears through the end of July, have just announced a series of five new headlining concerts for the fall. The shows run from a September 22 performance in Cedar Park, Texas, through a September 30 gig in Charleston, South Carolina.

All of the new dates, except for the Charleston concert, will feature up-and-coming soul rockers St. Paul & the Broken Bones as the opening act. Tickets and VIP packages for the new shows for on sale to the general …read more