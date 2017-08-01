Hall & Oates reschedules three postponed shows with Tears for Fears

Mick Rock; Zoren GoldDaryl Hall & John Oates have rescheduled three California concerts with support act Tears for Fears that originally were slated to take place last week, but were postponed because a “family emergency” involving that the latter group.

The shows, which had been scheduled for July 25 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, and July 28 and 29 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, now will be held September 17, 14 and 15, respectively, at those venues. Soul singer-songwriter Allen Stone will open all three shows with an acoustic set.

