Halsey Opens Up About ‘Multiple Terrifying Surgeries’ to Treat Endometriosis

Halsey/Instagram(NEW YORK) — Halsey wants fans to know she’s doing OK after undergoing several surgeries to treat endometriosis.

The “New Americana” singer, whose birth name is Ashley Frangipane, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a hospital bed. In the photo posted Friday, Halsey gave a thumbs up to the camera while wearing a green hospital gown and blue surgical scrup cap.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis,” she began in a lengthy caption.

Endometriosis is a disease of the uterus that affects millions of women. …read more