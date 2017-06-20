Happy 75th Birthday, Brian Wilson!

ABC/Randy HolmesWhat are the chances that two of the most acclaimed pop music composers in history would have been born just two days apart? On Sunday, Paul McCartney turned 75, and today it’s Brian Wilson‘s turn.

The founding Beach Boys singer and songwriter wrote the music to nearly all of his band’s best-known songs, from the Southern California group’s early surf-rock classics to their complex, multilayered recordings of the mid-1960s and beyond.

With his impressive gift for vocal harmonies and musical arrangements, Wilson helped craft one of the most celebrated albums of all time — …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462