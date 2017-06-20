Happy 75th Birthday, Brian Wilson!

ABC/Randy HolmesWhat are the chances that two of the most acclaimed pop music composers in history would have been born just two days apart? On Sunday, Paul McCartney turned 75, and today it’s Brian Wilson‘s turn.

The founding Beach Boys singer and songwriter wrote the music to nearly all of his band’s best-known songs, from the Southern California group’s early surf-rock classics to their complex, multilayered recordings of the mid-1960s and beyond.

With his impressive gift for vocal harmonies and musical arrangements, Wilson helped craft one of the most celebrated albums of all time — …read more