Happy #PrinceDay! Fans on social media celebrate late icon’s 59th birthday

Neil Lupin/RedfernsApril 21, which marks the date of Prince‘s death, may have been declared as “Prince Day” in the state of Minnesota earlier this year.

But June 7, which would have been the late icon’s 59th birthday, is the day fans all over the world have dubbed #PrinceDay.

Loyal devotees of The Purple One flooded Twitter Wednesday with messages, vintage photos, clips of performances, and quotes to honor the artist’s legacy.

Prince died April 21 of last year at age 57 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

In other Prince news, his longtime …read more