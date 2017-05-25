Hate Mondays? Blame your sleep Sunday night

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Sunday night is the worst night of the week for sleeping, according to a recent survey of nearly 4,280 Americas published by the app Calm.com.

Since your presumably lousy Mondays are presumably caused by being tired, this is important. And you’re not alone: nearly half of those surveyed say they have the worst trouble sleeping Sunday compared to other days of the week.

“Many people go to bed later on Friday and Saturday nights and then sleep in later on Saturday and Sunday mornings,” says Steve Orma, clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist. “So, when they go …read more


