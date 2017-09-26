Have you ever really loved a “Pretty Woman”? Bryan Adams writes songs for musical based on hit 1990 movie

Bryan Adams has penned the songs for Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on the 1990 Julia Roberts/Richard Gere romantic comedy, set to open on Broadway next year.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Samantha Barks in Roberts’ role of Vivian, a hooker with a heart of gold, and Steve Kazee in Gere’s role of Edward, the wealthy corporate raider who falls for her. The musical’s book — that’s the script and story — is by the late Garry Marshall, who directed the movie, and J.F. Lawton, who wrote the screenplay.

Adams and his longtime songwriting partner, Jim