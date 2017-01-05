Hayden Panettiere Says She’s a ‘Better Mom’ After Postpartum Struggle

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Nashville star Hayden Panettiere said she’s a “better mom” after her struggle with postpartum depression “because you never take that connection for granted.”

In her first live interview since she tweeted last May that she was seeking treatment a second time for postpartum depression, Panettiere, 27, told Good Morning America that “it takes you a while and you feel off. You don’t feel like yourself.”

“But women are so resilient and that’s the incredible thing about them, and I think I’m all the stronger for it,” she added.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress has been incredibly honest about her battle …read more