HBO doc celebrating “Rolling Stone” mag’s 50th anniversary, featuring Rolling Stones, Springsteen & more, premieres tonight

Baron Wolman/Courtesy of HBOJust a reminder that the two-part HBO documentary celebrating the 50-year history of Rolling Stone magazine, Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge, premieres tonight and tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET.

The film features concert footage of and rare interviews with a variety of famous artists, include The Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, The Clash, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, The Sex Pistols and more.

In addition to delving into Rolling Stone‘s music coverage, the documentary will focus on the various historic cultural, political and entertainment-related stories on which the …read more