Headline acts share excitement about playing this weekend’s Classic West festival in L.A.

The Classic West, the first of two bi-coastal music festivals featuring the same star-studded lineup, takes place Saturday and Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and event that one of the headliners describes as "hugely exciting).

As previously reported, the event will feature The Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers performing Saturday and Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire playing Sunday.

The Eagles' Classic West performance will be the band's first full concert since founding singer/guitarist Glenn Frey's death in January 2016. Filling in for Frey will be his son Deacon and