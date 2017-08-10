Health insurers weigh double-digit premium increases amid Trump ‘uncertainty’: study

designer491/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Because of policy “uncertainty” from the Trump administration that is “far outside the norm,” some health insurers are considering double-digit increases to premiums in 2018, according to a new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The study found that the vast majority of providers cited “uncertainty” over the individual mandate and cost sharing reductions, CSRs, as a factor in proposing increased premiums, according to preliminary rate filings in 20 states and Washington D.C.

Some insurers have requested double-digit premium increases, citing “mixed signals” from the Trump administration about whether the mandate that individuals must be insured will be enforced …read more