‘Healthy Living for Summer’: Alternatives to processed sugar

tyncho/iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Avoiding refined sugar may be a challenge for most Americans, but Byron Paidoussi and Whitney Cole, the owners of Fitness and Fuel LA, regularly look for alternatives. In the tenth and final episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we asked them for some tips.

“We try to avoid processed sugar as much as we can,” said Paidoussi.

The couple has experimented with creating different recipes that exclude sugar. In the video above, they make spicy chocolate pumpkin squares with stevia, a sugar substitute, and dates.

“[It’s] a really yummy thing we can have around the house, and …read more


