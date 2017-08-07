‘Healthy Living for Summer’: Combating cravings

Galia SotomayorABC News(LOS ANGELES) — Physical exercise and mental techniques can help fight unhealthy food cravings, according to some experts. In the sixth episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we spoke with Liz Arch, the founder of Primal Yoga, for tips on combating those urges.

“Exercise, as well as activities like yoga and meditation, that help to combat stress are some of the best ways to fight cravings,” Arch said.

Below is advice Arch gave ABC News for fighting off those unhealthy cravings when you aren’t hungry. Watch the video above for more details.

Quick tips