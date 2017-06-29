‘Healthy Living for Summer’: Cooking with fresh, seasonal ingredients

Galia Sotomayor/ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — Fresh produce, organic ingredients, and seasonal fruits and vegetables are all elements that contribute to a nutritious meal. For the first episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, ABC spent an afternoon cooking with Chef Yasmina Ksikes.

Ksikes, 41, is a chef with Cozymeal in Los Angeles, and has been cooking since she was 6 years old. Ksikes grew up in Morocco and said her favorite place to spend time as a child was in the kitchen.

“We went to the market almost every day before school,” Ksikes said. “We’d shop for everything seasonal, that’s …read more