‘Healthy Living for Summer’: Having a balanced diet

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dieting can be a frustrating experience, at times leading to feelings of guilt or tempting cravings. In the seventh episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we spoke with Shawn Stevenson, a nutritionist, author and host of the podcast “The Model Health Show,” who shared advice on how to have a balanced diet without necessarily having to diet.

“The real cause of overeating, when it boils down to it, is that nutrient-deficiency leads to chronic overeating,” Stevenson said. “We need to be proactive with our nutrition, instead of reactive.”

Having a balanced lifestyle is preferable to sticking …read more