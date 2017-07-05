‘Healthy Living for Summer’: How to navigate a farmers market

ABC News(SANTA MONICA, Calif.) — Navigating a farmers market can be overwhelming in terms of deciding what to buy, what to look for and finding the best produce available. In the second episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we visited a market in Santa Monica, California.
We spoke to Laura Avery, who is the market supervisor and the manager at the Wednesday market, for some shopping advice.
Quick tips
- Bring a shopping bag and lots of small bills
- Arrive before the market opens, when it’s not too crowded, to scope out what you want
- Walk through the whole market before you buy …read more