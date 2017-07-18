‘Healthy Living for Summer’: Skin-care safety

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Spending more time in the sun is a big part of summer but it takes a toll on us, and it can be deadly. In the fourth episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we look at how we can take care of our skin while relaxing outside.

Dr. Adriana Schmidt has been a general medical dermatologist for seven years. Working in Southern California, Schmidt said she spends a lot of time on skin exams.

“Sunscreen is the least protective form of sun protection,” Schmidt said.

Below is her advice on staying protected outdoors in the sun.

Quick tips