‘Healthy Living for Summer’: The effects of alcohol

g-stockstudio/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Alcohol can be a tricky topic. If you choose to drink it, what is an appropriate amount? Is red wine better than white? What if you drink liquor? Like with most things when it comes to health, everybody’s body is different.

In the ninth episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we turned to Dr. Ravi Dave, the director of Interventional Cardiology at UCLA Health, for advice when it comes to consuming alcohol.

Dr. Dave discussed wine, beer and liquor with ABC News. For more, watch the video or read below.

Quick tips
• Stay hydrated with water

…read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462