‘Healthy Living for Summer’: Travel tips for eating smart and staying active

Image Source White/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It can be easy to overindulge while traveling, but that may lead to feelings of regret once the vacation is over. How can we travel in a way where we maintain our balance and health.

In the eighth episode of ABC News’ “Healthy Living for Summer” series, we spoke with Julieanna Hever, a plant-based dietitian.

“If it’s a really long flight I’ll bring food with me, but if it’s a short flight I’ll eat when I get there,” Hever said. “I’ll eat whole foods as much as possible, not packaged foods which can be

high in …read more