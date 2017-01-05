Hear Gloria Estefan’s Version of the “One Day at a Time” Theme

ABC/Lou RoccoHot on the heels of Fuller House and the Gilmore Girls revivals, Netflix’s One Day a Time reboot hits the streaming site tomorrow. You may have heard the classic 1970s sitcom was getting remade with a Cuban-American family, but what you may not know is the theme song has gotten a makeover from none other than Gloria Estefan.

Her update on “This Is It” features a Latin-inspired beat, complete with congas and horns. It also includes Gloria singing the show’s title in Spanish. Gloria and husband Emilio produced the track.

