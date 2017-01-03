Heart Guitarist Nancy Wilson Launching New Side Project with Former Prince Collaborator

Jeff Hahne/Getty ImagesFounding Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is preparing to launch a new side project called Roadcase with R&B singer Liv Warfield, who is a former member of the late Prince‘s backing group New Power Generation.

According to a message on Wilson’s Facebook page, the band features three other Heart members — drummer Ben Smith, bassist Dan Rothchild and keyboardist Chris Joyner — as well as Warfield’s music director and guitarist Ryan Waters, who has also worked with Sade. The post promises that “more info [is] coming soon,” and features a brief video clip of the band members hamming …read more