Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson’s side project Roadcase Royale to make live debut at MS benefit next month

Credit: Julie BergmanHeart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s new side project, Roadcase Royale, will give its debut live performance at the fifth annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show, scheduled for March 25 at the Los Angeles Theatre in downtown L.A. The star-studded event, which is organized by the Rock Against MS Foundation, helps raise awareness about multiple sclerosis and funds to aid people fighting the disease.

Other artists slated to perform at the fundraiser, according the foundation’s official Facebook page, include founding Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, ex-GN’R guitarist Gilby …read more