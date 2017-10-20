Heart transplant survivor runs half-marathon with her team of doctors

Kristin Marx(MILWAUKEE) — Kristin Marx finished the Milwaukee Half-Marathon Sunday, surrounded by family, friends and her cardiac-care team.

It was a huge accomplishment for Marx, 37, who said she’d come up with the “crazy idea” with her sister-in-law one day in July.

“We thought, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be fun to do a half-marathon.’ It was kind of in a joking way and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to commit to it because I have never run a half-marathon in my life,” Marx said.

It was also a huge deal because more than 16 years ago, Marx had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462