Heart transplant survivor runs half-marathon with her team of doctors

Kristin Marx(MILWAUKEE) — Kristin Marx finished the Milwaukee Half-Marathon Sunday, surrounded by family, friends and her cardiac-care team.

It was a huge accomplishment for Marx, 37, who said she’d come up with the “crazy idea” with her sister-in-law one day in July.

“We thought, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be fun to do a half-marathon.’ It was kind of in a joking way and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to commit to it because I have never run a half-marathon in my life,” Marx said.

It was also a huge deal because more than 16 years ago, Marx had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and …read more