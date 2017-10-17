Heart’s Ann Wilson, ex-Allman Brothers members to perform at Warren Haynes’ 2017 Christmas Jam

Courtesy of Christmas JamEx-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes has unveiled details of the 29th annual edition of his star-studded Christmas Jam benefit concert, scheduled for December 9 at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina. This year’s show will include a special appearance by Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson, who’ll join Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule for a portion of their set.

