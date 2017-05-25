Heart’s Ann Wilson, Jefferson Airplane’s Jorma Kaukonen added to lineup of 2017 Lockn’ Festival

Jess Griffin; Scotty HallAs the 2017 Lockn’ Music Festival approaches, more special performances have been announced for the jam-heavy extravaganza. Among the latest additions to the fest, which runs from August 24 to August 27, will be a guest appearances by Heart‘s Ann Wilson and founding Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen.

Wilson will join Gov’t Mule at the Warren Haynes-fronted group’s performance on August 25, while Kaukonen will hit the stage with Moonalice, a band featuring longtime Jefferson Starship bassist Pete Sears, on August 27. In addition, founding Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir, …read more