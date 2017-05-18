Heart’s Ann Wilson sitting in with “Kimmel” house band tonight; kicking off new solo tour leg Friday

Credit: Jess GriffinHeart‘s Ann Wilson will launch her second U.S. solo tour leg of 2017 this Friday in Indio, California, before kicking it off, the vocal powerhouse will kick it out tonight during an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will sit in with the Kimmel house band, Cleo and the Cletones, on the show, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT.

The first leg of the Ann Wilson of Heart Tour ran from early March to early April, while the new trek is mapped out all the …read more