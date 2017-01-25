Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Hew New Side Project Roadcase Royale “Get Loud” with Debut Song

Credit: Julie Bergman

The first song by Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s new side project with former Prince collaborator Liv Warfield, Roadcase Royale, has debuted online at the band’s just-launched official website and SoundCloud page. The tune, titled “Get Loud,” is a melodic, mid-tempo rock track powered by Warfield’s soulful vocals.

According to a press release, Roadcase Royale has recorded five original new songs and is planning to tour early this year. Wilson assures fans of Heart that the new group “is a side project, and not a replacement” for her longtime band.

