Heart’s Nancy Wilson “very excited” about opening for Bob Seger with new band Roadcase Royale

Credit: Jeremy DangerAfter playing a warmup club gig Sunday in New York City, Roadcase Royale — Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s new group with former Prince backing singer Liv Warfield — kicks off a series of dates opening for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band tonight in Rochester, New York. Nancy says she and the band are eager to hit the road on this, their first-ever tour, both with Seger and as headliners.

“We’re very excited. I mean, we’re just really raring to go,” Wilson tells ABC Radio about the trek, which runs through a November …read more