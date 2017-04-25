Heli-yoga takes yoga to new heights in Las Vegas

moodboard/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — There’s rooftop yoga and hot yoga and nude yoga.

There’s even goat yoga.

But if you’re looking for the kind of yoga that will not only bring you inner peace but make your Instagram followers turn green with envy, look no further than heli-yoga.

It’s a new Las Vegas experience from Maverick Helicopters. The company will transport guests from the Strip to the highest point in the Valley of Fire for a 75-minute yoga class led by Dray Gardner of Silent Savasana.

Up to six people can charter the chopper for the $3,500 experience. Requests must be made well in advance …read more