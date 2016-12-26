Here Comes 2017! Where Will You Say “Happy New Year”?

With New Year’s Eve around the corner and 77 percent of Americans celebrating the day in some fashion, including large, organized events and party hopping, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2016’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

To help New Year’s Eve celebrants find the most fun and affordable spots for counting down to 2017, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 100 most populated cities across 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from “legality of fireworks” to “average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket” to “forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.”