Here it comes: Monkee Michael Nesmith’s new memoir, “Infinite Tuesday,” arrives today

Crown ArchetypeHey, hey, it’s April 18, the day that Monkees singer Michael Nesmith‘s new memoir, Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff, hits stores. The book not only features the veteran musician’s recollections about his adventures with his famous prefabricated band and its hit TV series, but also about his friendship with Jack Nicholson, his interactions with John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, and more.

According to a preview of the book posted on People.com, Nesmith reveals that he met Nicholson through The Monkees‘ producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider.

