Here’s How You Can Help Hurricane Victims!

A lot of the every day things hurricane evacuees need aren’t provided by disaster relief agencies, shelters, or even by federal assistance programs. Yes, food, shelter, water and blankets are needed and necessary. But hurricane victims need these basics too, badly! Diapers, menstrual pads and tampons, and toiletries. So here’s how to help:

Donate to The National Diaper Bank Network. They work with more than 300 community-based diaper banks across the country that collect, store, and distribute free diapers to families in need. The Houston Diaper Bank ran out of 20-thousand diapers in one week. So supplies are needed. Cash donations …read more