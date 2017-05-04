He’s a rich man: Paul McCartney remains the UK’s wealthiest musician

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications

The 2017 edition of The Sunday Times of London’s list of wealthiest music artists in the U.K. and Ireland was published Thursday, and to the surprise of probably no one, Paul McCartney again has landed at the top of the tally.

The former Beatles star and his wife, Nancy Shevell, have a combined fortune of 780 million pounds, or about $1 billion, up from their 2016 net worth of 760 million pounds. Shevell, a trucking heiress, contributes 150 million pounds — or about $194 million — to the couple’s wealth.

