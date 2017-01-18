Hey, Sued! Paul McCartney Files Lawsuit Seeking to Get Back Beatles Copyrights from Sony/ATV

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney is gunning to get back the copyrights to a bunch of Beatles songs he wrote or co-wrote that currently are owned by the Sony/ATV publishing company. According to the rock legend’s rep, McCartney filed a lawsuit in New York on Wednesday “to confirm his ownership in his U.S. reversionary copyrights, which are granted to him by U.S. copyright law, in the songs he wrote with John Lennon and recorded with The Beatles.”

Under copyright law, creators who sold copyrights before 1976 have a right to reclaim them at a certain point.

