High school student turns toy into motorized scooter for girl unable to walk on her own

Lynn Brochu(HINESBURG, Vt.) — A 4-year-old girl with limited mobility has a new set of motorized wheels, thanks to a high school inventor.

Miley Brochu was all smiles and pure awe recently when she got to take her powered mobility scooter for a spin around a classroom.

Rising senior Willem Hillier of Champlain Valley Union High in Hinesburg, Vermont, was the lead engineer on the science project, which called for fashioning the scooter out of a Power Wheels toy.

"Working on this project, it's for this girl here," Hillier told the Burlington Free Press. "She can't really walk, and so this