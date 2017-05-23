High school student wins scholarship, gives it to cancer survivor

Denise/S.L. Bradley (AUSTIN, Texas) — Texas high school student Chase Bradley wasn’t just inspired to raise money for cancer research. He also donated his scholarship money to a fellow student who had recently overcome the disease.

Chase, 17, a junior at Hyde Park High School in Austin, Texas, gave away his prize to survivor Sergio Garcia, 18, since his sister, Hunter Bradley, also beat cancer five years ago.

“I remember my dad told me, ‘Chase, your sister has cancer,'” Chase told ABC News. “I didn’t know what it meant at the time. I didn’t know what it meant for a family. I …read more