Highway Stars: Deep Purple Hitting the Road with Alice Cooper & Edgar Winter This Summer

PRNewsFoto/Live Nation EntertainmentIn what could be the most smokin’ tour of the summer, Deep Purple is teaming up fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper for a North American trek that also will feature the Edgar Winter Band as the opening act. The outing will mark the launch of the stateside leg of Deep Purple’s previously reported Long Goodbye Tour, and will come on the heels of the April 7 release of the influential U.K. hard-rockers’ latest studio album, inFinite.

The 19-date tour gets underway on August 12 in Las Vegas and is plotted out