Historic guitar Jimi Hendrix played at Monterey Pop going on the auction block next month

Courtesy of Heritage AuctionsAn electric guitar that helped Jimi Hendrix ignite the rock world when he played it at the Monterey Pop Festival in June 1967 could be yours, but you’ll have to cough up at least a half million dollars.

The 1966 Fender Stratocaster, which Hendrix used at the famous fest and many other concerts, will be sold at a memorabilia auction hosted by Heritage Auctions on June 17-18 in Beverly Hills, California.

The guitar features a black-pepper finish and a white pickguard, and boasts extensive wear thanks to Hendrix’s frequent use. …read more


