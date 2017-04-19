Hits by ELO, George Harrison, Fleetwood Mac among tunes on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” soundtrack

Hollywood RecordsNot only was the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie a huge success, it yielded a hugely successful and chart-topping soundtrack that was packed with pop and rock hits from the 1970s. With the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2014 intergalactic superhero flick set to hit theaters on May 5, director James Gunn has exclusively unveiled the track list of the new film’s soundtrack — due out this Friday — at RollingStone.com.

Like its predecessor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 features pop and rock hits from the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462