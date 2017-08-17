Hodgson in America: Former Supertramp singer touring the US and Canada in October

Credit: Rob ShanahanAfter wrapping up a European solo tour on Monday in Vigo, Spain, former Supertramp frontman Roger Hodgson is now set to launch a series of fall North American concerts. The trek will get underway on October 6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and is plotted out through an October 29 show in Snoqualmie, Washington.

While most of the dates will feature Hodgson playing with his backing band, he also will be accompanied by an orchestra at an October 13-14 engagement in Rama, Canada, and a four-night October 18-21 stand in Milwaukee. …read more