Hot car deaths can happened year round, Consumer Reports finds

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hot cars can be a threat for children even during the cooler months of the year, according to new findings released Friday by Consumer Reports.

The new warning for parents states that even though the hot summer months have ended, the temperatures inside a closed car can still rise to potentially fatal levels for young children.

“It can happen even in the milder temperatures,” Janette Fennell, the founder and president of the website Kidsandcars.org, told ABC News. “Our vehicles kind of act like a greenhouse.”

The new Consumer Reports findings warned it is a misconception that heatstroke deaths …read more