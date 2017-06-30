Hot Tuna hitting the road Saturday with Tedeschi Trucks Band on Wheels of Soul Summer Tour

Credit: Barry BerensonHot Tuna, the folk-blues outfit featuring former Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady, will begin its stint as the support act on Tedeschi Trucks Band‘s third annual Wheels of Soul Summer Tour this Saturday, July 1, in Gilford, New Hampshire. Hot Tuna will be playing with its “electric” lineup during the U.S. summer trek, which also includes drummer Justin Guip.

The tour, which also features folk-blues act The Wood Brothers, is mapped out through an August 2 show in Bonner, Montana. In addition, the trek will include stops in Atlanta; Charlotte, …read more


