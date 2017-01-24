Hot Tuna Tapped to Open Tedeschi Trucks Band’s 2017 Wheels of Soul Summer Tour

© Suzy PerlerHot Tuna, the folk-blues outfit formed by Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady, will be the opening act on Tedeschi Trucks Band‘s third annual Wheels of Soul Summer Tour. The trek kicks off July 1 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and currently is plotted out through a July 29-30 stand in Morrison, Colorado.

Kaukonen is a longtime fan of Tedeschi Trucks Band, which is led by ex-Allman Brothers slide guitarist Derek Trucks and his wife, singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi. The 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer tells ABC Radio that he’s …read more


