House clears major Veterans Affairs reform bill, sends to White House

United States Department of Veterans Affairs(WASHINGTON) — The House overwhelmingly approved a bill to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs Tuesday, sending the measure to the White House for President Trump’s signature.

The bill, passed on a bipartisan 368-55 vote, would make it easier for the VA Secretary to fire department employees, a move that advocates say would improve accountability at the scandal-plagued agency.

It would also boost protections for whistleblowers that report wrongdoing, and create an office within the VA to support whistleblower protections.

Congress set its sights on VA reform in 2014, after a whistleblower claimed that roughly 40 veterans died


