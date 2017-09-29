Houston health officials warn homeowners about slight uptick in diseases after Harvey

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — One month after Harvey hit Texas, Houston residents are still cleaning up, with some even having to gut their homes after the devastation caused by the floodwaters.

Now public health officials from Harris County are going door to door to warn homeowners about the dangers still lurking in their Harvey-affected homes.

“What we say is, when in doubt, throw it out. Or, when in doubt, tear it out,” Harris County Executive Director of Public Health Dr. Umir Shah told one resident.

The Public Health Department is now seeing a slight increase in floodwater-related illnesses such as respiratory disease, and skin and …read more


