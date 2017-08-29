Houston neighbors form human chain to help pregnant woman in labor

Greg Smith(HOUSTON) — A Houston mom who went into labor as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey surrounded her apartment was helped to a rescue truck by a human chain of neighbors and firefighters.

Annie Smith, 32, said she was mentally preparing herself to have to undergo a home birth on Sunday as she and her husband, Greg Smith, watched the rising floodwaters make their two-mile drive to the hospital no longer an option.

"When I saw all the flooding I turned to Greg and was like, 'I'm really starting to get scared now,'" Smith told ABC News. "It kind of dawned on me