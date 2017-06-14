How 4 technologies designed to prevent hot car deaths work

ABC News(NEW YORK) — More than 800 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars since 1990, including 12 so far this year, according to Kids and Cars, a nonprofit focused on children’s safety.

The organization is working with lawmakers to put a stop to these preventable deaths. Last week Representatives Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Peter King (R-N.Y.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) reintroduced the Hot Cars Act to ensure that an alert system is standard in every car to prevent these tragedies.

“If there are technologies that can prevent that kind of tragedy, we should just do it right away,” Schakowsky told ABC News.

