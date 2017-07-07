How 9 friends saved a woman waiting for a heart transplant

Purestock/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Amy Silverstein credits a group of nine friends with saving her life when she had her second lifesaving heart transplant at age 50.

The friends, who came from different parts of Silverstein’s life and from around the country, cared for Silverstein, in her California hospital as she waited with a failing heart for her transplant to come through.

The friends — whose heroic efforts Silverstein, 53, documents in her new memoir, “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends” — made sure she never spent a moment alone, even creating a spreadsheet calendar to organize their time in the hospital.

